Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

Tracking a Big Cool Down Next Week
The remnants of Ian finally move out allowing a high pressure to take control of our weather as...
The remnants of Ian finally move out allowing a high pressure to take control of our weather as we start the week. Expect a mostly sunny sky, for the majority of next week as highs warm to the middle and upper 70s by Thursday.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The remnants of Ian finally move out allowing a high pressure to take control of our weather as we start the week. Expect a mostly sunny sky, for the majority of next week, as highs warm to the middle and upper 70s by Thursday.

A powerful cold front will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky late week. Highs cool from the middle 70s on Thursday to the upper 50s by Friday. Overnight lows could reach freezing, which means the growing season could be ending by next weekend. In Lexington, we typically don’t see our first freeze until late October. The earliest freeze, in Lexington, was on September 30, 1899. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | FACEBOOK | TWITTER

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police investigate a deadly crash on Greenwich Pike.
Name released in fatal crash
There was a single vehicle left in the parking lot with bullet holes. No injuries were reported...
Lexington police investigate early morning shootout
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs

Latest News

The remnants of Ian will bring clouds to Central Kentucky and both clouds and rain to Eastern...
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ian Impacts Eastern Kentucky
Ian takes aim on the east coast
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Ian will spread rain into the skies of Kentucky.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ian’s rains arrive for the weekend