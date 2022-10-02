Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The remnants of Ian finally move out allowing a high pressure to take control of our weather as we start the week. Expect a mostly sunny sky, for the majority of next week, as highs warm to the middle and upper 70s by Thursday.

A powerful cold front will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky late week. Highs cool from the middle 70s on Thursday to the upper 50s by Friday. Overnight lows could reach freezing, which means the growing season could be ending by next weekend. In Lexington, we typically don’t see our first freeze until late October. The earliest freeze, in Lexington, was on September 30, 1899. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | FACEBOOK | TWITTER

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.