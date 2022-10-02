Lex police arrest man in downtown overnight shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are working to investigate a shooting in downtown Lexington.

It happened around 2:00 am near the Fifth Third Pavilion right off of Short and Mill Street.

Police say a fight broke out between two people before shots were fired. Officers say that because of their significant presence in the area, they were able to make an arrest at the scene. They arrested Adrian Black. He is being charged with assault and wanton endangerment.

The victim was taken to the hospital and their injuries are being reported as non-life threatening.

We will update you on this story as soon as we learn new information.

