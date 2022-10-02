Lex police arrest man in downtown overnight shooting

Police arrested Adrian Marcel, who is being charged with assault and wanton endangerment.
Police arrested Adrian Marcel, who is being charged with assault and wanton endangerment.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are working to investigate a shooting in downtown Lexington.

It happened around 2:00 am near the Fifth Third Pavilion right off of Short and Mill Street.

Police say a fight broke out between two people before shots were fired. Officers say that because of their significant presence in the area, they were able to make an arrest at the scene. They arrested Adrian Black. He is being charged with assault and wanton endangerment.

The victim was taken to the hospital and their injuries are being reported as non-life threatening.

We will update you on this story as soon as we learn new information.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police investigate a deadly crash on Greenwich Pike.
Name released in fatal crash
There was a single vehicle left in the parking lot with bullet holes. No injuries were reported...
Lexington police investigate early morning shootout
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs

Latest News

Police officers fire tear gas during a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java,...
174 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian soccer match
The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the aftermath of...
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett oversees more than a hundred games each and every fall Friday.
KHSAA commissioner, Lexington doctor weigh in on player safety following NFL QB’s injuries
Experts and survivors from Kentucky have several plans this month to spread more awareness.
Survivors in Lexington mark the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month