Lexington Fire Department responds to house fire

At around 10:40 AM on Saturday morning, crews responded to a report of a structure fire at a...
At around 10:40 AM on Saturday morning, crews responded to a report of a structure fire at a home on the 800 block of Henry Clay Boulevard.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews from the Lexington Fire Department are currently working to put out a structure fire at a house.

At around 10:40 AM on Saturday morning, crews responded to a report of a structure fire at a home on the 800 block of Henry Clay Boulevard. Roughly a dozen units are at the scene or have been routed to assist with putting out the fire.

Currently, the status of the residents is unknown. No injuries have been reported so far.

This is ongoing and we will update as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police investigate a deadly crash on Greenwich Pike.
Name released in fatal crash
There was a single vehicle left in the parking lot with bullet holes. No injuries were reported...
Lexington police investigate early morning shootout
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs

Latest News

Police officers fire tear gas during a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java,...
125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match
The vehicles collided at the intersection. The impact knocked the ambulance onto its side.
5 people injured after ambulance and pickup truck collide
A broken children's stroller lays on W. Main St. in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV drove...
Defendant to represent himself in Wisconsin Christmas parade trial
The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the aftermath of...
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian