Lexington Fire Department responds to house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews from the Lexington Fire Department are currently working to put out a structure fire at a house.

At around 10:40 AM on Saturday morning, crews responded to a report of a structure fire at a home on the 800 block of Henry Clay Boulevard. Roughly a dozen units are at the scene or have been routed to assist with putting out the fire.

Currently, the status of the residents is unknown. No injuries have been reported so far.

This is ongoing and we will update as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.