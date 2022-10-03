Barion Brown Named SEC co-Freshman of the Week...Again

Kentucky’s electric freshman earns second straight SEC honor, third overall
Kentucky falls to Ole Miss 22-19 Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football(UK Athletics)
By Brian Milam
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Once might be considered an accident, twice a coincidence but three times is a pattern.

Kentucky freshman Barion Brown was named the Southeastern Conference co-Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week after racking up 245 all-purpose yards on just five touches on the road against then-No. 14 Ole Miss, the league announced Monday.

He also was previously named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after the season opener. He is the first Wildcat to win a SEC weekly award three times in a single season since Lynn Bowden Jr. in 2019.

Brown, a 6-foot-1, 166-pound wide receiver and return specialist from Nashville, was electric against the Rebels. He had kickoff returns of 85 and 54 yards and is the only player in FBS with two kick returns of at least 80 yards this season. He leads the nation in kickoff returns at 47.7 yards per runback. He also caught two passes for 81 yards and averaged an absurd 49.0 yards per touch in the game.

In his rookie season, he has 15 catches for 282 yards, averaging 18.8 per catch. He ranks fourth in the SEC in all-purpose yards per game at 114.2.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

