Bluegrass Chapter of the American Red Cross set to offer hurricane relief

David Silver will spend the next two weeks in an emergency response vehicle running a route...
David Silver will spend the next two weeks in an emergency response vehicle running a route through the Fort Myers area.(David Silver)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People are flocking to Florida from all over the country to offer relief after Hurricane Ian. David Silver lives in Richmond, but he’s been all across America to respond to major disasters.

“it gives you a good feeling that as old as I am I can still do something”

Silver has worked with the American Red Cross since 1960 and starting Monday, he will continue his work on Florida’s west coast. Silver says he will spend the next two weeks taking his emergency response vehicle on a route through the Fort Myers area, giving out food, water and any other assistance he can offer.

Ian was a storm he narrowly missed getting stuck in the middle of himself.

“I literally came home Tuesday and Wednesday when the storm hit,” said Silver, who serves for the organization’s Bluegrass Chapter. “Our car would have been submerged. There’s nowhere for the water to go [there].”

Silver was celebrating his birthday on Sanibel Island. Less than a week later, he’s returned to offer relief to a region which will look drastically different than how he left it. Even with all the deployments he’s done, he believes this one will hit him harder because of his ties to the area.

“I probably will not believe the devastation I see,” Silver said.

So he hopes to alleviate some of the pain and stress these people are feeling during the weeks he serves there.

“We’re not going to cure anything,” said Silver. “We’re not going to fix anything. We just hope we can make things a little easier.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police investigate a deadly crash on Greenwich Pike.
Name released in fatal crash
There was a single vehicle left in the parking lot with bullet holes. No injuries were reported...
Lexington police investigate early morning shootout
The vehicles collided at the intersection. The impact knocked the ambulance onto its side.
5 people injured after ambulance and pickup truck collide
Police arrested Adrian Black, who is being charged with assault and wanton endangerment.
Lex police arrest man in downtown overnight shooting
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says

Latest News

GreenHouse17 is a non-profit organization whose mission is to end intimate partner abuse for...
GreenHouse17 shares the importance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month
The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the aftermath of...
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
WATCH | Big Blue Madness tickets sell out within hours
WATCH | Big Blue Madness tickets sell out within hours
Flood damage in Lost Creek
Lost Creek flood survivor struggles after losing homes