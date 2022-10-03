Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Patchy Frost Tonight

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -As the remnants of Ian continue to push to our east, frosty temps are set to return to the bluegrass state overnight into Tuesday morning. This is the opening act to the potential for a killing frost and light freeze by the weekend.

Winds today continue to be gusty from the northeast as temps range from the middle 60s to low 70s across the state. With winds calming down some tonight, many areas are likely to drop into the mid and upper 30s. This will lead to another frost threat for much of the area, especially central and eastern Kentucky.

The weather continues to be very awesome through the rest of the week with pleasant afternoons and chilly mornings.

A strong fall cold front drops in here late Thursday into early Friday. That will bring the coldest air of the young fall season for the weekend and may very well end our growing season.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicles collided at the intersection. The impact knocked the ambulance onto its side.
5 people injured after ambulance and pickup truck collide
Police arrested Adrian Black, who is being charged with assault and wanton endangerment.
Lex police arrest man in downtown overnight shooting
Lexington police investigate a deadly crash on Greenwich Pike.
Name released in fatal crash
There was a single vehicle left in the parking lot with bullet holes. No injuries were reported...
Lexington police investigate early morning shootout
At around 10:40 AM on Saturday morning, crews responded to a report of a structure fire at a...
Lexington Fire Department investigates structure fire

Latest News

Mild until we change things up for the weekend
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A blast of frosty air will arrive around here this weekend.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pleasant streak of days
The remnants of Ian finally move out allowing a high pressure to take control of our weather as...
Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast
The remnants of Ian will bring clouds to Central Kentucky and both clouds and rain to Eastern...
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast