Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Patchy Frost Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -As the remnants of Ian continue to push to our east, frosty temps are set to return to the bluegrass state overnight into Tuesday morning. This is the opening act to the potential for a killing frost and light freeze by the weekend.

Winds today continue to be gusty from the northeast as temps range from the middle 60s to low 70s across the state. With winds calming down some tonight, many areas are likely to drop into the mid and upper 30s. This will lead to another frost threat for much of the area, especially central and eastern Kentucky.

The weather continues to be very awesome through the rest of the week with pleasant afternoons and chilly mornings.

A strong fall cold front drops in here late Thursday into early Friday. That will bring the coldest air of the young fall season for the weekend and may very well end our growing season.

