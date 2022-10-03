Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pleasant streak of days

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first full week of October looks like a real winner, until the end of it.

We should be tracking temperatures in the 70s and it looks like we will do that again very soon. It might happen for some of you later today but most of us will begin seeing the next level will happen on Tuesday. Quiet conditions will hold steady until the end of the week and weekend. So it will be pretty easy to enjoy this streak of nicer weather.

A late week front will drop through the region by Friday. Highs will peak around 75-80 on Thursday and then fall to the low 60s on Friday. Again, we should be in the mid-70s and we won’t even be close to that range. Not only will highs be down but I think you’ll likely encounter the season’s first widespread frost event. Saturday morning will feature lows in the low to mid-30s out there.

Take care of each other!

