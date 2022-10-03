Keynote speakers announced for the SOAR Summit later this month

SOAR
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Shaping Our Appalachian Region, or SOAR, announced the list of keynote speakers for their upcoming summit on Monday.

The two-day event returns to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville on October 19th and 20th.

Below is a list of speakers for each day:

Wednesday, October 19th:

Mark Rembert, Director of Research and Knowledge for the Center on Rural Innovation

Janice Way, President of Leadership Kentucky

Colby Hall, SOAR Executive Director

Ben Ledo, Vice President of Enterprise Sales for MakeMyMove

Thursday, October 20th:

Nate Morris, Rubicon Founder and CEO

Bob Schena, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rajant Corporation

Congressman Hal Rogers, Dean of the House, Co-Principal Officer of SOAR

You can find out more about the speakers and the summit here.

