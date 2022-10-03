New mobile learning lab debuts in Powell County

STANTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families in Powell County can now discover science, hands-on, thanks to a new steam or science technology, engineering, art, and math initiative.

The ultimate goal of the new Red River Gorge Discovery Zone is to take science beyond the classroom window. With the mobile learning lab, they are able to take science into the communities across Powell County to get kids excited about science.

“We are the Red River Gorge Discover Zone and we’re basically interested in having free hands-on activities, for the kids that are science, technology, engineering, art, and math,” said Jane Hayes, co-director of the Red River Gorge Discover Zone.

It turns out, the Red River Gorge is the perfect science classroom.

“We have so many different opportunities for the kids to learn about science and math and art, just by visiting the Red River Gorge,” said Hayes.

The mobile stem lab makes taking science on the road a lot easier.

“We are a popup discovery zone and the idea is that we would have everything that we need, in our trailer, thank you TC Energy Foundation, to be able to just pull up to a parking lot and pop up, so we have our tents and our tables and everything right there,” said Hayes.

Kids can also take home activities, so learning doesn’t just have to happen during a discovery zone event.

“We gave lots of different activity cards that we send with the kids, so they can do all kinds of activities at home,” Hayes said.

As for the future of the Red River Gorge Discovery Zone, they hope to turn this mobile stem lab into a stand-alone science center in the near future, on location, in Stanton.

The next Red River Gorge Discover Zone event will happen in Bowen on October 29.

