Trucking company helping take donations to areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian

FT. MYERS, FL (WKYT) - Hurricane Ian relief efforts are underway across the country.

In Kentucky, the owner of Yellow Freight is doing what he can to help, but he says he needs others to pitch in. He’s loading up tractor trailers with supplies.

The wrath of Hurricane Ian caused major flooding in Sydni Vanhorn’s coastal community of Ft. Myers.

“Completely ruined, the fridge is on the floor, the couches are turned upside down, the toilets are on the floor,” Vanhorn said.

More importantly, the cleanup process is even more heartbreaking as some residents are still unaccounted for. Estero Island, part of Fort Myers, has been closed to make room for rescue crews.

“This is my community; this is my home. it’s not only for my pain, it’s for everybody’s pain. I’m terrified for everybody,” she said.

Hundreds of miles away, friends in Kentucky want to do their part.

Jeff Ireland is the terminal manager at Yellow Freight. They’ve begun collecting supplies to send down to Ft. Myers later this week.

“We’re looking just for a huge outreach from the community,” Ireland said.

Anything from toiletries to personal hygiene products. pillows, blankets, and non-perishable food. Anything you would normally see donated in a natural disaster. We’re really hoping for a good turnout for distribution.

Carmine Marceno, the sheriff of Lee County, Florida, addressed the media on Monday afternoon, thanking neighboring states for stepping up to the plate, in their time of need.

“What a blessing is that, for people to come from all over when that bell rings, to come help us in Lee County. I can’t say thank you enough again to the people that have been out there, the public outreach and continuous people that want to help,” Marceno said.

