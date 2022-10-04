‘Administrative error’ caused changes to UK employee retirement accounts

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Oct. 4, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re working to learn more information about an issue with UK employee retirement accounts.

University of Kentucky Human Resources says they learned of an error that caused Fidelity customers to have their account balances changed and be charged incorrect fees.

UK says Fidelity reported the issue was an administrative error on their part and they are working to correct it.

The university says they are also working with Fidelity to correct the error.

