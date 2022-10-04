BCTC breaks ground on Newtown Pike campus expansion project

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bluegrass Community and Technical College broke ground Tuesday on its Newtown Pike campus expansion.

The facility is going to be multifunctional. Not just giving a new home to BCTC students but also providing a new resource for people on Lexington’s north side.

The new 26,000-square-foot building will bring the dentistry, cosmetology, and testing programs from BCTC’s UK Campus to the Newtown Pike Campus. It’ll also create a new entrance for the college.

BCTC President Dr. Kofi Akakpo said the new building will open doors.

“We benefit not just the student, but also our community and that’s really the main reason why I want the service to be here where we have the have-nots as well,” said Dr. Akakpo.

Dr. Akakpo thanked a number of people who played key roles in getting this project completed including members of the Fayette County Council. Officials said the city approved more than $2 million in funding.

BCTC officials expect the new building to be open in the spring of 2024.

