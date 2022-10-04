Commission meeting on how Ky. will spend drug settlement money

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group charged with administering millions of dollars in drug settlement money is meeting Tuesday.

The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission meets Tuesday in Frankfort. Kentucky received millions of dollars from drug companies and the attorney general charged the commission to oversee how that money will be spent.

The money comes in the wake of numerous drug overdoses in recent years. In fact, those numbers skyrocketed during the pandemic. Lincoln County Coroner Farris Marcum says he’s seen numbers level off since then but says he sadly had to work drug overdoses in recent months.

“When we investigate a drug overdose death in our county here, and there are individuals who know the decedent, and they probably know where they bought the drugs, for whatever reason, they will not share that,” Marcum said.

According to the CDC, overdose deaths increased in 2021 in Kentucky by 13.5% with 2,400 deaths. The commission said in June treatment is going to be a key component of how they spend the money.

Kentucky received $480,000,000 in settlement money but the commission only oversees half of that. The rest went directly to counties.

