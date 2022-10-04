Coroner identifies victim in deadly motorcycle crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash Monday night.

The crash happened on Versailles Road at Delmont Drive around 7:45 p.m.

25-year-old Dylan Wade George was pronounced dead.

The coroner says George was not wearing a helmet when the crash happened.

No other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.