Coroner identifies victim in deadly motorcycle crash

Police closed Versailles Road to investigate. It's back open now.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash Monday night.

The crash happened on Versailles Road at Delmont Drive around 7:45 p.m.

25-year-old Dylan Wade George was pronounced dead.

The coroner says George was not wearing a helmet when the crash happened.

No other vehicles were involved.

