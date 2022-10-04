Country music community remembers legend Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb's during South By Southwest on...
Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb's during South By Southwest on Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)(Rich Fury | Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter and a pillar of country music, died Tuesday morning. She was 90 years old.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” her family wrote in a statement.

Lynn’s family asked for privacy as they grieve her loss and remember the good times.

Caption

Below are reactions from her country music family. More responses will be added throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
A woman from Mt. Sterling was in Florida when Hurricane Ian hit last week, but was able to...
Kentucky native loses three rental properties to Hurricane Ian
Charles Prater has been missing from Fleming County since May 9.
Family of missing eastern Ky. man desperate for answers five months after disappearance
Photo: LRC
Fmr. Ky. state lawmaker sentenced for fraud, money laundering
History and hauntings at Waverly Hills draw in thousands each year.
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium

Latest News

Bluegrass Community and Technical College broke ground Tuesday on its Newtown Pike campus...
BCTC breaks ground on Newtown Pike campus expansion project
Kentucky received millions of dollars from drug companies and the attorney general charged the...
Commission meeting on how Ky. will spend drug settlement money
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
A big time swing in temperatures is expected.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast