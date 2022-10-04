EKY WWII veteran turns 106

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard has celebrated its fair share of milestones with the veterans residing there. But this week, those at the center celebrated something they never have before.

World War II veteran and Clay County native Oakley Hacker turned 106 on Sunday. Those with the veterans center say he is the oldest veteran that has ever lived there.

Hacker served in the U.S. Navy for two years and after he left the military, he worked various jobs until retiring at 92.

”You just take things as it comes,” said Hacker. “I’ve had different doctors to tell me that it’d be no danger to me to ever die from heart trouble. They said I had as strong of a heart as someone 45-years-old.”

Hacker gave some insight as to what helped him reach this milestone.

“Being good to people and have people treat you like you like to be treated,” said Hacker. I get along with everybody, or I try to at least.”

