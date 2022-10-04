Family of missing eastern Ky. man desperate for answers five months after disappearance

Top Stories: WKYT News at 11 PM (10/3/2022)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -- May 9 was the last time Charles Prater’s family says they saw their son and brother.

Fast forward nearly five months later, and they are still waiting for him to come home.

“Everyday you go outside and you’re like, ‘Oh is he going to go up the driveway?’ and he doesn’t show up,” said Prater’s sister Shae. “We don’t get any phone calls, no information, absolutely nothing. It’s just aggravating, it’s frustrating.”

Shae admits her brother has his demons. The family worries it got the best of him and are just wanting to know he’s okay.

“My brother had a big heart and would do anything for anybody,” Prater said. Take the shirt off his back for anybody. Nobody deserves this.”

“I don’t care what somebody’s past is or what they may have been involved in,” said Rob Conn, with Flemingsburg Police Dept. “They are still somebody’s son, somebody’s brother. this family just needs closure.”

Police say the last activity on Prater’s phone was the day he was last seen. The phone was found at a home, but the SIM card had been removed. It has not been activated since. Police say there hasn’t been any activity from his bank accounts.

“This is what I’m focusing my time on,” said Conn. “So anything, even if you think it’s trivial, please call the police department. We’ll track down any lead, no matter where it takes, no matter where it leads us.”

There have been several searches over the last five months, and more are planned.

“We’ve spent countless hours flying a drone,” Conn said. “Fleming County is a very rural area. There’s a lot of areas that are heavily wooded. We’ve tried to do a lot of foot search.”

“Even if it’s somebody who says they saw him in Alaska. Hey, that’s a tip,” said Prater. “We can check that out. Right now we don’t even have that.”

There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Charles Prater. Anyone can call (606) 845-2121 with information.

