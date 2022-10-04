‘It was a happy day in heaven for Conway Twitty’: Grand Ole Opry members discuss Loretta Lynn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV’s Danielle Jackson sat down with several country music legends who shared fond memories of Loretta Lynn, who passed away Tuesday.

The Kentucky coal miner’s daughter, whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.

WSMV's Danielle Jackson sits down with country music legend Bill Anderson to discuss the death of Loretta Lynn.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the family said in a statement. They asked for privacy as they grieved and said a memorial would be announced later.

Before singing “Dear Loretta” country music artist, Carly Pearce, shared a voice message Loretta Lynn left Pearce. The crowd gave Pearce a standing ovation at the end of the ballad. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/GLTdb1SiWI — Danielle Jackson (@DJacksonTV) October 5, 2022

Lynn’s last opry performance was Jan. 21, 2017. She inducted her sister Crystal Gayle as a member that night.

