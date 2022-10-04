Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Squeezing out a few more nice days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The next few days will be pretty nice across Kentucky.

You shouldn’t have much to worry about through the middle of the week. Each day our temperatures will run warmer than the day before it. That should push highs in the low, mid, and upper-70s by Thursday. Sunshine should be out in full force until that point.

A cold front will enter the area on Thursday night/Friday morning. This thing is loaded with colder air and its arrival will mean a significant drop in highs and lows. We’ll cruise along with highs in the mid and upper-70s until the front knocks those down to the 50s/60s. Overnight lows will likely reach the low to mid 30s. By lows dropping to that level, you can expect widespread frost or even flirt with freeze conditions.

