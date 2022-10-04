Kentuckians mourn loss of country music legend Loretta Lynn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuckians and millions around the country are mourning the loss of country music legend Loretta Lynn.

Her family says she passed away Tuesday morning at her Tennessee home. She was 90 years old.

Born and raised in Eastern Kentucky, Loretta was known for her songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia.

The love for Loretta Lynn spreads across the world. Family members tell us this year alone people have traveled from as far as Sweden just to visit Loretta’s home place in Butcher Hollow.

People we spoke with in Butcher Hollow tell us Loretta Lynn was always a coal miner’s daughter through and through. She had the ability to make fans feel like they were the only person there, even when there were hundreds of other fans around.

Family members tell us that when people would call Loretta Lynn a county music star she’d say, “I’m not a country music star. I’m the coal miner’s daughter.” And today at her home place, family and fans alike are remembering her as just that.

“She was very intelligent. The little building in Butcher Hollow here that represents the one-room schoolhouse where Loretta went to school and so she only went until she got married but she was self-educated. Very smart,” said Hermalee Hale, Loretta’s niece. “Actually, she told me one time that you got to have this kind of attitude to succeed she said, “No matter what I would’ve tried to do in my life, I would’ve succeeded in it.”

The family says that an announcement regarding a memorial will be forthcoming.

