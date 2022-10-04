Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check

Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.
Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – Police in West Virginia made a gruesome discovery at a home Tuesday during a wellness check.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department peeked in one of the home’s windows and saw a woman’s body lying on the living room floor.

According to police, after officers saw the body, they forced entry into the home. They discovered that the woman was suffering from both gunshots and stab wounds.

Police identified the woman as 58-year-old Lisa Geiger. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further information has not been immediately released, but police said there is currently no threat to the community.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348- 8111.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
A woman from Mt. Sterling was in Florida when Hurricane Ian hit last week, but was able to...
Kentucky native loses three rental properties to Hurricane Ian
Charles Prater has been missing from Fleming County since May 9.
Family of missing eastern Ky. man desperate for answers five months after disappearance
Photo: LRC
Fmr. Ky. state lawmaker sentenced for fraud, money laundering
Police closed Versailles Road to investigate. It's back open now.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly motorcycle crash

Latest News

Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare
WATCH | Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare
‘Administrative error’ caused changes to UK employee retirement accounts
WATCH | ‘Administrative error’ caused changes to UK employee retirement accounts
Kentuckians mourn loss of country music legend Loretta Lynn
WATCH | Kentuckians mourn loss of country music legend Loretta Lynn
BCTC breaks ground on Newtown Pike campus expansion project
WATCH | BCTC breaks ground on Newtown Pike campus expansion project
FILE - Alondra Nelson speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Jan. 16, 2021, in...
White House unveils artificial intelligence ‘Bill of Rights’