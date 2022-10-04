Tracking Frosty Temperatures for the Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a ridge of high pressure, we continue to enjoy some fantastic weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect a mostly sunny sky, through Wednesday, as highs warm to around 80s.

Our next weather maker, a mainly dry cold front, will sweep across the area, on Thursday. Highs cool to the upper 50s, for highs, as lows drop to around freezing, for the weekend.

We’ll start next week out with a blast of sunshine as highs warm to near 70 by Tuesday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | FACEBOOK | TWITTER

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.