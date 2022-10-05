Body found on EKY riverbank, coroner says

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend.

The Breathitt County Coroner says his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday.

The coroner said a body was found on the riverbank of Troublesome Creek.

The coroner doesn’t know if the remains were those of a male or female, due to decomposition. He said the body was sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification.

The coroner also mentioned that they have gathered data on the two women still missing in the county after the July flooding, including DNA samples from their family members and dental records of the two women.

He says it’s “possible” the remains could be one of those two women, but it’s just speculation at this point until a positive identification can be made.

The coroner is hoping dental records can provide a positive identification.  If that works out, he believes he may have an identity by the end of the week. However, he says if they have to turn to DNA it will be a longer process.

This is a developing story.

