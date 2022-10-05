Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Freeze Threat This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another fantastic fall day taking shape across the region as our overall weather pattern threatens to turn unseasonably cold in the coming days. This brings the chance for a freeze in here over the weekend with a colder blast lurking later next week.

It’s awesome out there today and that will continue into Thursday as temps climb to above normal for the first time in a long while. Winds will be gusty ahead of a strong cold front dropping in here later Thursday night into early Friday. The timing on the arrival of this front is slowing just a bit, but the air behind it continues to be very cold. Highs over the weekend range from the upper 50s to middle 60s with partly sunny skies. Lows will likely drop to freezing or below in many areas either Saturday morning or Sunday morning, or both.

The growing season likely ends this weekend!

Temps climb some early next week ahead of a mid to late week storm system. That brings the threat for rain in here as early as Wednesday.

