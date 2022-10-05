Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Holding on to a couple of warmer days

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There isn’t much time left to experience the warm stuff. Temperatures will trend down for the end of the week and weekend.

This will be another sunny day with milder temperatures around. Most of you will see highs reach the low to mid-70s for afternoon highs. It’s still below normal for this time of year but at least it gets us closer to the normal range. There’s an outside chance that someone sees 80 on Thursday. Numbers like this will not last for very long as we prepare for another cold air blast.

Widespread frost to even a freeze could come our way this weekend. On the other side of this next cold front will feature highs running in the upper-50s and low-60s. Now that is an airmass with a bite. The reason I think frost/freeze is possible is simply that those numbers tumble to the 20s and 30s. This is the coldest air since back in April. On April 19th, temperatures only rose to 54 after morning lows sat around 33.

Tak care of each other!

