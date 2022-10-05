Loretta Lynn remembered for impact on country music and eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hearts are heavy after the passing of Loretta Lynn Tuesday.

The undoubted Queen of Country Music passed away at 90 years old, and leaves behind decades of success and accolades.

As news of her death spread, fellow Kentuckians and country music stars shared their memories with the Coal Miner’s Daughter.

“As a young girl, I learned about Loretta from listening to her on the Grand Ole Opry,” reflected Wynonna Judd. “She was the very first country concert I ever saw. I was 15 and living in a Vegas hotel for a bit, and I would go down to one of the casino show rooms to watch her show every night. I was mesmerized from the first time I saw her walk out onstage in her ball gown... We mustn’t ever forget how important this woman was…IS…to country music. Let us all turn up her music a little louder for the next generation. Rest In Peace my beloved “Retty.” I will always love you.”

Eddie Montgomery from Montgomery Gentry tweeted, “Wow we lost another great legend.. " icon” this morning I can remember as a little kid mom singing Loretta songs and mom and dad singing her and Conway songs in the bars…now that’s country and she was as real as it gets… glad I got to know her as a friend … love her!”

Ricky Skaggs who is from neighboring Lawrence County said, “England just recently lost their Queen, and today we have lost ours. It’s a very sad day for the music industry. Loretta Lynn has gone on to her heavenly home. She did more for women in Country Music than anyone. She opened up all the doors. Her songwriting was cutting edge and she was never afraid to tell the truth. She loved her family and wrote songs about her eastern Kentucky upbringing, but her unforgettable voice and beautiful smile is what I’ll remember most about Loretta. She was an original, one of a kind.”

Lynn was known for pushing the boundaries with her songs, and touched topics that country radio at first banned from playing.

“She told women’s stories, said Raymond McLain, former director of the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music. “People all over the world related to her in that way. But people in eastern Kentucky related to her in a very personal way. Because she seemed like, in a way she became a big star, but she also never left home.”

