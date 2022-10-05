Man sentenced for deadly 2017 police chase crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of hitting and killing Anthony Moore with his car in 2017 during a police chase has been sentenced.

A judge sentenced Nathaniel Harper to 30 years Wednesday morning.

A jury found Harper guilty of wanton murder, fleeing police and receiving stolen property in August.

Back in 2017, he led law enforcement on a chase from Shelby County to Lexington. The chase ended when Harper crashed on Maryland Avenue near downtown Lexington.

Police later discovered a body in some bushes near the accident scene. The coroner believes Moore was homeless and sleeping outside when Harper’s crashing vehicle hit him.

Kentucky State Police is also being sued for their part in this crash. Moore’s stepfather is suing KSP saying they escalated that chase, leading to Moore’s death. Right now, there is a settlement hearing on the docket to resolve that case. It’s scheduled for October 17, 2023.

Harper did get credit for just over four years of time served. He will not be eligible for parole until 85% of his sentence is served.