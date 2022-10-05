UK Police investigating serious crash on campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky police say they are investigating a serious crash on campus Tuesday night involving a motorcycle.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at Tates Creek Rd. and Alumni Dr.

Police say it involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Lexington Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene to help with the investigation.

The area is expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.