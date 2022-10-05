Woman accused of hitting her husband with an RV

Melinda Kuenzi
Melinda Kuenzi(Madison Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is accused of hitting her husband with an RV in Richmond.

According to an arrested citation, while Melinda Kuenzi’s husband was trying to attach a truck to their RV, he told her to inch the RV backward, but she backed up too much hitting him.

Police say she was under the influence.

They say she declined a field sobriety test and resisted arrest.

She’s facing charges of DUI and assault charges.

Her husband was taken to UK Hospital. His condition is not known.

