ARH flood relief distribution center closing to public, entering new phase

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The ARH flood distribution center opened shortly after flooding hit Eastern Kentucky. It quickly became a hub for those impacted by flooding, regardless of county, to pick up supplies.

”We’ve had about 5,500 families come through, about 20,000 people have come through here,” said Chris Moeller with ARH.

The center is usually packed with supplies, volunteers and those picking up items. Now more than two months after the flood, needs are beginning to shift.

”This is our area, all of our people are here, our families are here, the people we serve are here,” he said. “We want to make sure we are taking a leadership position and making sure our communities are safe.”

ARH leadership recently met to decide what is next for the center. They decided to close the center to the public at the end of the business day on Friday to begin its next phase.

”We are going to reconfigure everything to support the community in ways where we are going to make sure we that we got furniture packages,” he added. “Kitchenware packages, winter clothing, things like that.”

However, the center will serve as a warehouse for those supplies. They will work with charities and government organizations.

”This facility is definitely going to be here through at least the winter to see what the need is at the point,” he added. “We’re definitely not abandoning the area.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a...
Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare
Police Lights
Body found on EKY riverbank, coroner says
Investigators are on scene late Tuesday night of a crash that killed two people on state Route...
West Carter High School students killed in eastern Ky crash
Charles Prater has been missing from Fleming County since May 9.
Family of missing eastern Ky. man desperate for answers five months after disappearance
University of Kentucky police are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist on UK's campus.
UK Police investigating serious crash on campus

Latest News

In September, the Fayette County School Board voted to increase the rate by 2.5% per $100 in...
Group starts petition to recall Fayette Co. School Board’s property tax increase
From mostly greens to some yellows and even a bit of red, we are starting to see the leaves...
Best views still ahead for Kentucky ‘leaf peepers’
Lee Dossett, MD, has been named chief medical officer at Baptist Health Lexington effective...
Baptist Health Lexington names new chief medical officer
Two hounds share a kennel as they await adoption inside the Morgan County Animal Shelter.
Few adoptions, no fosters, full rescues: Ky. animal shelters struggle to find space amid ‘perfect storm’
Emergency Disaster Services is en route to Florida from Lexington to help ahead of Hurricane...
Teams from Ky. continue to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts