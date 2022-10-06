ARH flood relief distribution center closing to public, entering new phase

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The ARH flood distribution center opened shortly after flooding hit Eastern Kentucky. It quickly became a hub for those impacted by flooding, regardless of county, to pick up supplies.

”We’ve had about 5,500 families come through, about 20,000 people have come through here,” said Chris Moeller with ARH.

The center is usually packed with supplies, volunteers and those picking up items. Now more than two months after the flood, needs are beginning to shift.

”This is our area, all of our people are here, our families are here, the people we serve are here,” he said. “We want to make sure we are taking a leadership position and making sure our communities are safe.”

ARH leadership recently met to decide what is next for the center. They decided to close the center to the public at the end of the business day on Friday to begin its next phase.

”We are going to reconfigure everything to support the community in ways where we are going to make sure we that we got furniture packages,” he added. “Kitchenware packages, winter clothing, things like that.”

However, the center will serve as a warehouse for those supplies. They will work with charities and government organizations.

”This facility is definitely going to be here through at least the winter to see what the need is at the point,” he added. “We’re definitely not abandoning the area.”

