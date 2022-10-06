Baptist Health Lexington names new chief medical officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Lexington has a new chief medical officer.

Baptist Health says Dr. Lee Dossett has been named to the position, effective November 1.

Dr. Dossett has been with Baptist Health Lexington since 2009 and has served as a hospitalist and in many leadership roles including director of Hospital Medicine, chair of the Department of Medicine, president of the Medical Staff, chair of the Credentials Committee, and vice chair of the hospitalist service line.

He is also a Board of Health member for Lexington-Fayette County and president-elect of the Lexington Medical Society.

He received both his undergraduate degree and Doctor of Medicine from the University of Kentucky. He completed his residency at The Ohio State University.

