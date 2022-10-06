Best views still ahead for Kentucky ‘leaf peepers’

From mostly greens to some yellows and even a bit of red, we are starting to see the leaves...
From mostly greens to some yellows and even a bit of red, we are starting to see the leaves turn in Kentucky just ahead of the peak fall foliage season.(KWQC)
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - For a lot of us, it doesn’t feel like fall until the leaves change colors.

From mostly greens to some yellows and even a bit of red, we are starting to see the leaves turn in Kentucky, just ahead of the peak fall foliage season.

The Daniel Boone National Forest is one of the best places to see the leaves change, and of course, officials are gearing up for a busy season.

Peak fall color predictors keep eyeing the end of October for the best views. The best colors happen when we have nice warm and bright days followed by cool evenings.

The Daniel Boone National Forest has over 700,000 acres, across 21 Kentucky counties.

“Yes, there is always a lot of, I call them leaf peepers. You know, they come out, enjoy the fall colors,” said Tim Eling, Public Affairs Staff Officer for the Daniel Boone National Forest. “Usually, the weather is great in Kentucky in October because it is drier, cooler, the leaves are changing, and people really enjoy coming out. To just sometimes drive around, sometimes take a hike or whatever it is they need to do.”

Officials are excited to see the leaves change all different colors in the next couple of weeks.

While people enjoy the leaves, they want everyone to stay safe so they can enjoy Kentucky’s beauty.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a...
Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare
Police Lights
Body found on EKY riverbank, coroner says
Investigators are on scene late Tuesday night of a crash that killed two people on state Route...
West Carter High School students killed in eastern Ky crash
Charles Prater has been missing from Fleming County since May 9.
Family of missing eastern Ky. man desperate for answers five months after disappearance
University of Kentucky police are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist on UK's campus.
UK Police investigating serious crash on campus

Latest News

In September, the Fayette County School Board voted to increase the rate by 2.5% per $100 in...
Group starts petition to recall Fayette Co. School Board’s property tax increase
Lee Dossett, MD, has been named chief medical officer at Baptist Health Lexington effective...
Baptist Health Lexington names new chief medical officer
Two hounds share a kennel as they await adoption inside the Morgan County Animal Shelter.
Few adoptions, no fosters, full rescues: Ky. animal shelters struggle to find space amid ‘perfect storm’
Emergency Disaster Services is en route to Florida from Lexington to help ahead of Hurricane...
Teams from Ky. continue to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts