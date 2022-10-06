Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking the Weekend Freeze Threat

cold
cold(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are tracking another big time fall cold front into the region tonight and early Friday. This will bring the coldest air of the season, so far, for the upcoming weekend. That likely puts the finishing touches on the growing season with a killing frost and light freeze.

Temps ahead of our cold front spike deep into the 70s today with an 80 in the west. Southwest winds are cranking ahead of our cold front that sweeps in here with very little, if any, moisture overnight. Some clouds will be noted into Friday as much colder winds blow from the north and northwest.

The overnight lows will be the big story and should drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Bye bye, growing season.

The setup for next week is one that sees a recovery in temps for the first half of the week before a deep trough works east with our best chance of rain by the middle and end of next week.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a...
Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare
Police Lights
Body found on EKY riverbank, coroner says
Investigators are on scene late Tuesday night of a crash that killed two people on state Route...
West Carter High School students killed in eastern Ky crash
Charles Prater has been missing from Fleming County since May 9.
Family of missing eastern Ky. man desperate for answers five months after disappearance
University of Kentucky police are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist on UK's campus.
UK Police investigating serious crash on campus

Latest News

Temperatures tank
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Blast of colder air
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold blast arrives tomorrow
cold
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Freeze Threat This Weekend
Blast of colder air
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's Forecast