Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking the Weekend Freeze Threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are tracking another big time fall cold front into the region tonight and early Friday. This will bring the coldest air of the season, so far, for the upcoming weekend. That likely puts the finishing touches on the growing season with a killing frost and light freeze.

Temps ahead of our cold front spike deep into the 70s today with an 80 in the west. Southwest winds are cranking ahead of our cold front that sweeps in here with very little, if any, moisture overnight. Some clouds will be noted into Friday as much colder winds blow from the north and northwest.

The overnight lows will be the big story and should drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Bye bye, growing season.

The setup for next week is one that sees a recovery in temps for the first half of the week before a deep trough works east with our best chance of rain by the middle and end of next week.

