Drug interdiction team makes ‘large bust’ during traffic stop on Interstate 75

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is facing charges and another was cited following what one law enforcement task force is calling a ‘major drug bust’.

The Laurel County 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team, which is made up of officers from the London Police Department and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, confiscated a large number of drugs during a traffic stop on I-75 early Wednesday.

One LPD officer and two LCSO deputies stopped a car near the KY 909 exit just before 12:30 a.m.

During the stop, law enforcement discovered the driver, Barry Patton, 45, of Richmond was driving on a suspended license. A K-9 unit was called in and alerted police to the possibility of drugs in the car.

A search of the vehicle found nearly 5 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be meth, more than 6 grams of a gray powder believed to be heroin and another 6 plus grams of suspected heroin. Police also found clear plastic baggies, a scale, a glass vial with white powder inside and a handgun.

Patton was arrested on multiple charges including trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. A passenger in the car, Joshua Lopez, 41, of Berea was cited for trafficking in a controlled substance and other charges.

The interdiction team was formed to combat drug trafficking and other offenses along the busy I-75 and Ky. 80 corridors.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a...
Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare
Police Lights
Body found on EKY riverbank, coroner says
Investigators are on scene late Tuesday night of a crash that killed two people on state Route...
West Carter High School students killed in eastern Ky crash
Charles Prater has been missing from Fleming County since May 9.
Family of missing eastern Ky. man desperate for answers five months after disappearance
University of Kentucky police are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist on UK's campus.
UK Police investigating serious crash on campus

Latest News

Police say around 11:15 Wednesday night they were called out to the Scottsdale Circle area for...
Police investigating overnight shooting on Scottsdale Circle in Lexington
UK and Gonzaga have agreed to a six-game series, the schools announced on Thursday.
UK, Gonzaga announce 6-year series
A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a car while getting off a school...
VIDEO: Lexington man indicted after student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
Roy D. Beam, 78; Carmon Mathew Martin, 45; and Stacy L. Carpenter, 31, all of Brandenburg, are...
3 charged with placing body of overdose victim out with the trash