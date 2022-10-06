EKU QB Parker McKinney is the WKYT Athlete of the Week
The senior signal caller has smashed several Colonels’ career records
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Parker McKinney has rewritten, and continues to write, his name all over the Colonels’ record books. McKinney has been the total package for EKU. Lee K. Howard sat down with the record-breaking quarterback as he earns WKYT Athlete of the Week honors for the third straight season.
