EKU’s Moreno makes ASUN Preseason team

ATLANTA, Ga. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University junior forward Michael Moreno was chosen to the 2022-23 ASUN Men’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team, the league announced today from its Atlanta headquarters.

Last season, Moreno averaged 11.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.32 steals per game. He shot 44 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point range. The Georgetown, Kentucky native ranked fourth in the ASUN in offensive rebounds (2.13/game), 10th in steals, 12th in rebounding, 13th in three-pointers per game (2.16) and 17th in scoring.

The 6-foot-7 Moreno had a double-double against Liberty on Feb. 5, finishing with 16 points and a season-best 10 rebounds. He scored a season-high 24 points against North Alabama on Feb. 16.

Moreno has grabbed at least one rebound in every game during his career, 93 straight. He has scored in 92 straight games.

The Colonels open the 2022-23 season at home against Miami (Ohio)-Middletown before hosting Western Kentucky three days later on Nov. 10.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.