EKU’s Moreno makes ASUN Preseason team

Averaged nearly 12 and 5 and a half rebounds last season
michael moreno
michael moreno(EKU Athletics)
By Brian Milam
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University junior forward Michael Moreno was chosen to the 2022-23 ASUN Men’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team, the league announced today from its Atlanta headquarters.

Last season, Moreno averaged 11.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.32 steals per game. He shot 44 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point range. The Georgetown, Kentucky native ranked fourth in the ASUN in offensive rebounds (2.13/game), 10th in steals, 12th in rebounding, 13th in three-pointers per game (2.16) and 17th in scoring.

The 6-foot-7 Moreno had a double-double against Liberty on Feb. 5, finishing with 16 points and a season-best 10 rebounds. He scored a season-high 24 points against North Alabama on Feb. 16.

Moreno has grabbed at least one rebound in every game during his career, 93 straight. He has scored in 92 straight games.

The Colonels open the 2022-23 season at home against Miami (Ohio)-Middletown before hosting Western Kentucky three days later on Nov. 10.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a...
Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Cheyanne Porter and Jose Gomez-Alvarez.
Ky. couple arrested after human remains found during investigation into missing child
Charles Prater has been missing from Fleming County since May 9.
Family of missing eastern Ky. man desperate for answers five months after disappearance
Police Lights
Body found on EKY riverbank, coroner says

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: EKU's Parker McKinney
EKU QB Parker McKinney is the WKYT Athlete of the Week
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) heads to the bench (34) during the second half of an NCAA...
UK men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule released
Kentucky falls to Ole Miss 22-19 Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football
Barion Brown named SEC co-Freshman of the Week
EKU coach Walt Wells patrols the sidelines during his team's 35-28 win over Southern Utah.
EKU grinds out 35-28 win over Southern Utah