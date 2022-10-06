Family says body found on Ky. creek bank is woman missing since July flooding

Nancy Cundiff was one of two women missing after flooding in Breathitt County.
Nancy Cundiff was one of two women missing after flooding in Breathitt County.(Cundiff family)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The body found over the weekend in Breathitt County is that of Nancy Cundiff, according to family members.

Cundiff, along with Vanessa Baker, had been missing since the July flooding.

The Breathitt County Coroner says his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday.

The coroner said the body was found along the bank of Troublesome Creek. The coroner says they weren’t able to make a positive identification due to decomposition the body was sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification.

The coroner gathered data on the two women, including DNA samples from their family members and dental records of the two women.

Family members have since told WKYT on Thursday that the body was identified as Cundiff.

This is a developing story.

KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went...
KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went missing from the Lower River Caney Road area in the Lost Creek Community of Breathitt County on July 28.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT/WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a...
Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare
Police Lights
Body found on EKY riverbank, coroner says
Investigators are on scene late Tuesday night of a crash that killed two people on state Route...
West Carter High School students killed in eastern Ky crash
Charles Prater has been missing from Fleming County since May 9.
Family of missing eastern Ky. man desperate for answers five months after disappearance
University of Kentucky police are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist on UK's campus.
UK Police investigating serious crash on campus

Latest News

Two hounds share a kennel as they await adoption inside the Morgan County Animal Shelter.
Few adoptions, no fosters, full rescues: Ky. animal shelters struggle to find space amid ‘perfect storm’
Emergency Disaster Services is en route to Florida from Lexington to help ahead of Hurricane...
Teams from Ky. continue to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts
There’s currently a large police presence near the Tates Creek Branch of the Lexington Public...
Large police presence near Tates Creek library in Lexington
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges