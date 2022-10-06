Group starts petition to recall Fayette Co. School Board’s property tax increase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A property tax increase in Fayette County could be recalled.

In September, the Fayette County School Board voted to increase the rate by 2.5% per $100 in assessed value. They say the increase will help fund new projects in the coming years.

Now, one group has filed a petition in hopes to recall the vote.

If you haven’t received your property tax bill in Fayette County yet, it should be in your mailbox soon. This year, the county’s property taxes will have a 4% increase. That increase cannot be recalled. However, the Fayette County School Board wants to add an additional increase that would take them over that 4%.

This increase is being recalled by a five-person certified committee.

Rock Daniels is one of the petitioners and he says they think this decision by the school board was rushed.

“We would like for them to take this tax back and then give more time for public input,” Daniels said. “If this is something that the citizens of Fayette County want, then let’s discuss it more.”

In order for the recall to be successful, they will need their petition to reach 5,000 signatures by October 28.

County Clerk Don Blevins says if they reach that step, there are three options for the Fayette County School Board. They could either roll the tax rate back, have a special election, or push it to next year’s ballot.

“If the school board selects option 2, which is to hold a special election, I need for people to know, that’s real money. It’s somewhere between 400 and 500 thousand after all the dust settles. The school board must pay that,” Blevins said. “If they lose that election, they’re out their money and don’t get their tax increase. I believe it won’t be the best thing for the school system.”

Daniels and others on that certified committee say they’re confident they’ll get the signatures they need. They say they hope to have their online petition up by Friday.

