High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say

Police said 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills mall in Gwinnett County. (Source: WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips, Atlanta News First staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – A high school football player was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Georgia mall, officials said.

According to police, 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the Sugarloaf Mills Mall parking lot in Gwinnett County, about 27 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Police said DeWitte, a student at Jefferson High School, had multiple gunshot wounds.

An investigation revealed that the shooting was not random and that all parties involved knew each other. Police said the shooting was the result of a dispute that escalated.

The Jefferson High School football team also confirmed DeWitte’s death on social media, writing, “The Jefferson High School Football program is heartbroken as we mourn the loss of one of our own, Elijah DeWitt. The DeWitt family is in our thoughts and prayers. We appreciate your understanding as we respect the family’s privacy during this time.”

Police did not clarify if the shooter was also a student. Further details have not been immediately released.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a...
Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare
Police Lights
Body found on EKY riverbank, coroner says
Investigators are on scene late Tuesday night of a crash that killed two people on state Route...
West Carter High School students killed in eastern Ky crash
Charles Prater has been missing from Fleming County since May 9.
Family of missing eastern Ky. man desperate for answers five months after disappearance
University of Kentucky police are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist on UK's campus.
UK Police investigating serious crash on campus

Latest News

Law enforcement personnel arrive to the scene of an active shooter in Dearborn, Mich.,...
Police negotiate with shooting suspect in hotel near Detroit
Spokespersons with the Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection each referred a reporter’s...
2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaskan island
The MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center campus is seen, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Des Moines,...
Hospital chain attack part of ongoing cybersecurity concerns
FILE - The recently closed Savannah Medical Clinic, which provided abortions for four decades...
At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Riot plea: Proud Boys member admits to seditious conspiracy