Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold blast arrives tomorrow

Blast of colder air
Blast of colder air(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Before we get settled in with the next push of cold air, we’ll see our highs reach the mid and upper-70s.

It’ll be easy to enjoy the weather today. Highs should reach the mid to upper-70s throughout the entire area. There could be a little breeze blowing but it is nothing that will chill you to the bone. Just your typical presence of some light wind.

A big blast of colder air will sweep into Kentucky on Friday. Timing this front has been the only real challenge and it looks like that will continue to be the case. While most of us will be in the low to mid-60s, some in southern Kentucky will be slightly warmer until it makes its passage. Those numbers will tank on Saturday morning. Some of you will drop down to the 20s to start the day. Others might be slightly warmer but not by much. This gives us a shot at widespread frost/freeze conditions. We have already had some patchy areas, this time looks to cover more ground.

Take care of each other!

