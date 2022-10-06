Man impregnates ex-girlfriend’s teen daughter, gets life in prison

By Tommy Witherspoon and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A man who impregnated his ex-girlfriend’s daughter after sexually abusing her for five years was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday.

A jury found Milton Geovany Valle, 45, guilty of continuous trafficking of a person, KWTX reports.

Valle didn’t testify during the trial but insisted he is innocent after his sentencing and called the outcome an unjust verdict.

Trial testimony showed Valle sexually abused the girl when she, her mother and younger sister lived in Ellis County in Texas.

Once the mother broke up with Valle and moved her family to Axtell, Texas, she brought Valle back into their lives by allowing him to pick up the girl, who was 14 at the time, on weekends and take her to his home in Irving, Texas.

By finding Valle guilty of continuous trafficking of a person, the jury believed that Valle drove the girl to Irving for the purpose of sexually assaulting her at least two or more times during a period that was 30 days or more from Jan. 1, 2016, to Feb. 28, 2019.

The girl, who is now 18, testified that Valle would shower her with gifts like electronic tablets, cell phones, clothes, shoes and cash, during the two to three weekends a month that she was with him for about nine months.

The girl testified that she didn’t know she was pregnant until she went to the emergency room with leg and back pains when she was 15 in November 2019.

She told the jury, however, that having the baby was a bright spot in her young life after suffering years of sexual abuse by Valle.

The girl’s younger sister testified she witnessed Valle sexually assaulting her sister on at least two occasions. She said she reported it to their mother, who chose not to believe her.

A forensic analyst testified DNA tests confirmed Valle is the child’s father.

