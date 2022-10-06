Off to the races: Keeneland’s Fall Meet 2022 starts Friday

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland’s Fall Meet 2022 begins on Friday.

This year the event will have even more enthusiasm than the previous race season because the world-famous Breeders’ Cup will also take place just a few days after this meet.

“I think when you drive out on the grounds here at Keeneland, this fall, you feel the difference immediately,” said Kara Heissenbuttel, senior director of operations at Keeneland.

Temporary structures are built all over our grounds in preparation for the Breeders’ Cup.

Something new that race fans will notice, the saddling paddock chalet. The added dining hall gives you a new viewing experience of the renovated paddock. Tickets are still available.

Then there are loge boxes, keeping you covered and right near the track. It’s $15 a person for a party of six. Tickets are still available on most race days.

What about the food?

“We have a new bread pudding cart located next to the starting gate concession stand here on the first floor in the paddock area,” said Heissenbuttel. “So, fans can know exactly where to go get their bread pudding on their race day.”

Breeders’ Cup merchandise is also set up for sale. There’s something for everyone.

The grounds look ready. The track looks ready. Now, Keeneland is ready for the fans.

“Our team has been working diligently to make sure that, when we open for this fall and are able to host the Breeders’ Cup, that this facility and this venue is in tip-top shape,” Heissenbuttel said.

Keeneland says general admission is already sold out for Friday and Saturday.

Tickets may come available if fans return tickets.

Tailgaiting on the hill will be open and a ticket for that isn’t needed.

