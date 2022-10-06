Police respond to active shooter at Detroit-area hotel

Law enforcement personnel arrive to the scene of an active shooter in Dearborn, Mich.,...
Law enforcement personnel arrive to the scene of an active shooter in Dearborn, Mich., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.(Chris Rizk/Detroit News via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Police are clearing the area around a suburban Detroit hotel following reports of an active shooter.

State police said Thursday afternoon on the department’s Twitter feed that the “situation is active and dangerous” at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn and that shots still “were being fired by the suspect.”

No other details were immediately available.

Dearborn is just west and southwest of Detroit.

Police blocked off traffic around 3 p.m. along the stretch of Michigan Avenue where the hotel is located. The area is a popular restaurant and shopping district.

Officers in tactical gear could be seen, as well as emergency vehicles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

