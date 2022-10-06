Police investigating overnight shooting on Scottsdale Circle in Lexington

By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lexington.

Police say around 11:15 Wednesday night they were called out to the Scottsdale Circle area for reports of shots fired. They say that two homes and a car in the 400 block of Scottsdale Circle were hit.

Police say that there were people inside all three. According to the Herald Leader, shortly after the shooting, a minor showed up at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police told the paper they do not know if the victim was connected to the Scottsdale Circle shooting.

Neighbors in the area say that this isn’t new.

All of them have lived in the neighborhood for more than 15 years and say the neighborhood is filled with good people, but a couple of bad eggs have brought a wave of violence.

Police have not said if they’ve arrested anybody when it comes to the latest shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

This is the second time this week that a house was shot in Lexington. A home on Elm Street near the Lexington Cemetery was shot on Monday.

