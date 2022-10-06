Trailer with family keepsakes stolen from side of Ky. interstate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who was moving his family from northern California to Knoxville is hoping precious family memories and keepsakes will be returned after they were stolen in Lexington over the weekend.

“Family photo albums, collectables over the years, grandma’s dresser that was handed down to my daughter...family bible...The things that are not replaceable, and it just kicks you in the gut to think about,” said Jeff Fortkamp.

Fortkamp was driving through Lexington Saurday night when his transmission blew while going down I-75 south. He was just about a mile from the Athens Boonesboro exit.

“Towing fees were a little much for me to handle to tow both the truck and the trailer. So we left the trailer and rented a U-Haul for the next morning. But unfortunately by morning the trailer was gone.”

Fortkamp has filed a report with Lexington police. He says the white 2011 Zieman cargo trailer had Tennessee plates 4331 TE.

“It’s real people on the other side that have things that matter to them. There’s just those connections to the past that are hard to let go of.”

Fortkamp is offering a $1,000 reward for information that finds the trailer.

