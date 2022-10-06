Twitter adds new ‘mixed media’ feature to tweets

FILE - Twitter is adding a feature that allows users to add various forms of media.
FILE - Twitter is adding a feature that allows users to add various forms of media.(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter users will now be able to get more information out per tweet.

The social media giant is unveiling a new feature that allows users to combine text, gifs, photos and videos in a single tweet.

Prior to this, only one type of media could be used per tweet, but now, up to four forms can be sent.

To get access to these multi-media posts, Twitter users have to click on the photo icon in the composer and add whichever forms to use.

This new feature is available for iOS and Android owners.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a...
Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare
Police Lights
Body found on EKY riverbank, coroner says
Investigators are on scene late Tuesday night of a crash that killed two people on state Route...
West Carter High School students killed in eastern Ky crash
Charles Prater has been missing from Fleming County since May 9.
Family of missing eastern Ky. man desperate for answers five months after disappearance
University of Kentucky police are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist on UK's campus.
UK Police investigating serious crash on campus

Latest News

In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Former cop attacks Thai day care center, kills at least 36
Law enforcement personnel arrive to the scene of an active shooter in Dearborn, Mich.,...
Police respond to active shooter at Detroit-area hotel
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
Two hounds share a kennel as they await adoption inside the Morgan County Animal Shelter.
Few adoptions, no fosters, full rescues: Ky. animal shelters struggle to find space amid ‘perfect storm’
FILE - Armin Prude, left, and Joe Prude hold an enlarged photo of Daniel Prude, Sept. 3, 2020,...
Rochester to pay $12 million to kin of Daniel Prude, Black man killed by police