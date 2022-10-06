UK, Gonzaga announce 6-year series

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky and Gonzaga, two of the country’s premiere basketball programs, have agreed to a six-year series, beginning this season in Spokane. That game will be played Nov. 20 at the Spokane Arena.

Two games will be played in Spokane, two at Rupp Arena and two at neutral sites.

“I’m so excited that we have finalized this series,” UK coach John Calipari said.

“This is something Coach Calipari and I have bee working on for some time,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “It’s an exciting thing for both programs, both schools, both fan bases.”

The series runs through 2027:

2022 - Spokane Arena

2023 - Rupp Arena

2024 - Seattle

2025 - Nashville

2026 - Rupp Arena

2027 - McCarthey Athletic Center

UK and Gonzaga have met just one time prior, back in 2002. Kentucky won that matchup in the Maui Invitational, 80-72.

