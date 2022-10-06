VIDEO: Lexington man indicted after student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man accused of nearly hitting a teenager getting off a school bus has been indicted.

It happened on September 19 as the 14-year-old was getting off the bus on Louisville Road, north of Frankfort.

Surveillance video from the bus shows the SUV pass the bus on the right side, running off the road, and even knocking over a mailbox:

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on September 19 on Louisville Road as a 9th grader was getting off of the bus.

The sheriff’s office says the driver is 56-year-old Mark Kendall of Lexington.

Kendall was initially cited on improper passing charges but, on Tuesday, the Franklin County grand jury returned a three-count indictment charging him with passing an unloading or loading school or church bus, improper passing and wanton endangerment.

According to the indictment, Kendall is accused of “manifesting extreme indifference to human life,” and that he “wantonly engaged in conduct which created substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person.”

Kendall received a criminal summons but was not arrested. He is supposed to appear in Franklin Circuit Court on November 4.

Franklin County school officials say it’s been common for drivers to ignore school bus stop arms, with a recent study showing 18 instances in one day.

