Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Frost and Freeze This Weekend

frost
frost(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chilly winds are blowing behind a strong cold front working through the region today. This ushers in a cold air mass for the weekend and it’s one that brings our first killing frost and light freeze. While on the subject of cold, we will take a little look into November and December to see what kind of cold we can find.

Today’s cold front continues to press southward through the region and it’s largely void of any showers. I suppose one or two spots could see a shower, but most of us are dry and windy. Temps fall from north to south through the day and that sets the stage for a cold night ahead.

Temps tonight range from the upper 20s and low 30s for parts of north central Kentucky to the mid and upper 30s south and far east.

Saturday is colder than today with upper 50s and low 60s for highs with lows by Sunday morning into the upper 20s and low 30s. That’s when we have our best chance for a light freeze for much of the region.

Temps rebound quickly into the first half of next week with some 70s a good bet. That’s ahead of what may be an even stronger cold front sweeping through here by Wednesday and Thursday with cold air behind it.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s currently a large police presence near the Tates Creek Branch of the Lexington Public...
Police arrest man in connection with shots fired report that led to large police presence
Roy D. Beam, 78; Carmon Mathew Martin, 45; and Stacy L. Carpenter, 31, all of Brandenburg, are...
3 charged with placing body of overdose victim out with the trash
Nancy Cundiff was one of two women missing after flooding in Breathitt County.
Family says body found on Ky. creek bank is woman missing since July flooding
A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a...
Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare
Lexington police investigate deadly crash on Chinoe Road.
Lexington police investigate deadly crash

Latest News

Temps dip below freezing
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler air is here
All Blue Weather Preview - South Carolina
All Blue Weather Preview - South Carolina
Temperatures should drop below freezing
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
cold
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking the Weekend Freeze Threat