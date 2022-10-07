Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Frost and Freeze This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chilly winds are blowing behind a strong cold front working through the region today. This ushers in a cold air mass for the weekend and it’s one that brings our first killing frost and light freeze. While on the subject of cold, we will take a little look into November and December to see what kind of cold we can find.

Today’s cold front continues to press southward through the region and it’s largely void of any showers. I suppose one or two spots could see a shower, but most of us are dry and windy. Temps fall from north to south through the day and that sets the stage for a cold night ahead.

Temps tonight range from the upper 20s and low 30s for parts of north central Kentucky to the mid and upper 30s south and far east.

Saturday is colder than today with upper 50s and low 60s for highs with lows by Sunday morning into the upper 20s and low 30s. That’s when we have our best chance for a light freeze for much of the region.

Temps rebound quickly into the first half of next week with some 70s a good bet. That’s ahead of what may be an even stronger cold front sweeping through here by Wednesday and Thursday with cold air behind it.

