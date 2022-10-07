Confrontation over cheating leads to three being arrested on drug charges

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are facing drug trafficking charges in Richmond.

Jerrod Parrish, Jayson Nickerson and Jonneisha Lewis were arrested on Thursday.

Police say they were called to a home on Aqueduct Drive after they say a fight led up to a shooting.

According to Parrish’s arrest citation, Lewis, who is Parrish’s wife, caught him cheating and she hid all his drugs and money before confronting him.

Lewis told police he then hit her in the head with a pistol and assaulted her. When she tried to get away, he shot at her, but she wasn’t hit.

Lewis told officers Nickerson was not involved in the altercation with her, but the citation says he left the area with a backpack containing drugs and a gun after the shot was fired.

Police say officers later found that bag behind an apartment.

All three are facing drug trafficking charges.

Parrish is also charged with three counts of assault and wanton endangerment.

